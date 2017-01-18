KGW
Landslide closes West Burnside Street from NW 23rd to Skyline

KGW 5:52 PM. PST January 18, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The westbound lanes of West Burnside Street were closed after a landslide Wednesday evening.

The closure extends from Northwest 23rd Avenue to Southwest Skyline Boulevard.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said the westbound lanes will be closed through the Thursday morning commute.

Drivers should find another route, PBOT said.

 

