Landlords vow lawsuit if proposed Portland ordinance passes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A prominent attorney and lobbyist says to expect a lawsuit if the Portland City Council approves an ordinance that would require landlords to help pay moving costs for tenants evicted without cause or compelled to move by a steep rent increase.



John DiLorenzo contends such a rule would conflict with Oregon state law that prohibits rent control. He says the suit will be filed on behalf of Multifamily NW, an association of companies that own or manage apartments.



Portland's newest city commissioner, Chloe Eudaly, proposed the tenant-protection rule. She tells The Oregonian/OregonLive the ordinance does not infringe on landlords' rights to raise rents, and predicts it will pass legal muster if approved Thursday.



DiLorenzo has sued the city at least seven times over the years, including a case over misspent utility money that dragged out for more than five years.

(© 2017 KGW)