Lake Oswego mother, daughter die in Wasco Co. crash

A Lake Oswego mother and her daughter died in this crash Dec. 25, 2017 on U.S. 26 near Oregon 35. (OSP)

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. -- A Lake Oswego mother and daughter died Monday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 26 just east of the Oregon 35 junction.

"Driving too fast for the conditions is being considered a factor in this crash," the Oregon State Police said in their prepared statement.

Deirdre L. Mackey, 48, of Lake Oswego was driving eastbound on U.S. 26 about 3:25 p.m. when she lost control of her white 2008 Nissan Versa, according to the OSP. The Versa was hit on the passenger side of the car by a 2018 Subaru Outlook.

Mackey and her 12-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Subaru driver, Darrow G. Rupp, 41, and passenger Maria S. Veltman, 39, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

U.S. 26 was closed or partially open for ten hours to investigate the crash.

© 2017 KGW-TV