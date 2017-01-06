Terri Horman not charged in Calif. stolen vehicle case

Terri Horman booking photo from Dec. 23, 2016 (Photo: Marin County Jail)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The stepmother of Kyron Horman, a missing Portland boy, will not be charged after her arrest for driving a stolen vehicle.

Terri Lynn Moulton, also known as Terri Horman, was arrested on December 24 just outside of San Francisco. She was booked into the Marin County Jail for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Prosecutors in the Marin County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence and determined they could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, said assistant district attorney Barry Borden. No charges will be filed.

Horman is still dealing with two unrelated cases. Prosecutors in Yuba County charged her with grand theft firearm, a misdemeanor crime.

In August 2015, Moulton’s roommate reported the 46-year old had stolen a handgun from a safe in his Marysville, California home. When contacted by police, officers say Moulton had the stolen gun in her possession. She pleaded not guilty.

Horman is also accused of domestic violence. A Sacramento man, who described himself as Moulton’s domestic partner, filed for a temporary restraining order against her on November 28.

