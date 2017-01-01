Boxers fight back against Parkinson's

Caren Masem is a poet.

She's also become a boxer in the fight of her life with Parkinson's disease.

The former teacher has written poems for 50 years, but that changed when she developed a tremor and couldn't hold a pen to compose her poetry by hand.

"I can type. The problem is I can't write long hand and I have always written my first drafts long hand," said Masem. She demonstrated how she can't even write her name anymore.

Shortly after she moved to the Portland area a year ago to be close to family, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease; a chronic and progressive disorder that slows movement and impairs balance and coordination.

According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's.

Masem felt alone in her diagnosis until she found the "Rock Steady Boxing" class at a Tigard gym and found camaraderie with others battling the same symptoms.

"Until I went to this class, I felt alone in it. I didn't think other people understood," she said.

Class Director Kimberly Berg works with close to 100 fighters with Parkinson's at a number of gyms across the metro area.

She calls her Rock Steady fight club, the Rose City Rebels.

They're all in the same ring, hoping to deliver a knock-out punch to Parkinson's.

Berg has been working with Parkinson's patients for ten years and says the Rock Steady program is perfect for combating the disease's symptoms.

It's a 45-minute workout class including up to 15 different stations.

"If you put on boxing mitts and you're hitting a heavy bag when you are next to other fighters and you are fighting a common foe, you are taking action," said Berg.

Masem agrees.

"Rock Steady is the best thing about having Parkinson's. I love it. I get to come to this class," she said.

The Rock Steady Foundation started in Indiana by Scott C. Newman, a former prosecutor who was diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 40.

According to the Rock Steady website, after Newman started intense one-on-one boxing training, he witnessed a dramatic improvement in his physical health and quality of life.

Berg visited the program in Indiana and decided to start an affiliate program in the Portland area after she saw what it could do.

Boxing to fight back against Parkinson's may seem counter-intuitive. After all, the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali, was diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 42, shortly after he retired from the ring.

Many doctors believe Ali's disease was caused by the thousands of punches he took to the head during his career.

Rock Steady Boxing is non-contact but emphasizes a series of exercises boxers use to improve agility, strength, hand-eye coordination, balance, and endurance.

Parkinson's disease causes a loss in those same areas.

"Boxing involves all kinds of motion. You have rotation, backing up, ducking down, using your voice and all of those things people lose their ability to do with Parkinson's. With this non-contact boxing, they hit mitts and heavy bags,” said Berg. “With Parkinson's, they lose their ability to swing their arms. The battle ropes are great for that."

Oregon Health and Science University neurologist Dr. John Nutt says research shows vigorous daily exercise can reduce and delay Parkinson's symptoms and improve quality of life.

He says Parkinson's can also affect cognition and boxing addresses that, too.

"With boxing you have to be thinking while you maneuver your feet for balance and also moving your trunk while swinging. We see boxing as being excellent for people being able to preserve cognition and mobility," said Dr. Nutt.

And socialization is important, too. The fighters, as Berg calls the members of her class, find friendship and support from others fighting the same opponent.

"We're all in the same boat. If you fall down, it's okay," said fighter Kim Cornilles, who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's.

"They cheer each other on. They love each other. They are brothers and sisters in this fight and it shows," said Berg.

Through the Rock Steady class, poet and fighter Caren Masem has found the confidence to launch her own counter attack against Parkinson's disease.

Back at her home, she's adapted how she writes her poetry and taught herself to type her compositions, a slow process as her hands tremble at the keyboard.

After two years without writing, she held up a new poem.

"This is the new poem I wrote. It's the first time I wrote a poem on my computer. It's called, ‘Where is the calm?’" she said.

Dr. Nutt is a big fan of Rock Steady for Parkinson's patients. He says it has the added bonus of giving patients the feeling that life is worth living. He encourages them to keep it up.

"It's also nice to go back and tell your neighbors, I am into boxing now. Not many people pick up boxing as a hobby later in their life," he said.

The Rose City Rebel boxers end their class for the day gathered in a circle in the gym as they cheer and yell, "I'm brave. I'm sexy. I'm mighty. I'm strong."

They're empowered. With no cure, Parkinson's is so far an unbeatable opponent, but together, the Rock Steady fighters give each other hope they will win the fight and the courage to stay in the ring until they can stand as victors, at the final bell.

