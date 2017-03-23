Judge allows Oregon resident to be genderless

court gavel (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon judge who last year ruled that a transgender person can legally change their sex to "non-binary" has given the OK for a Portland resident to be genderless.

Multnomah County Judge Amy Holmes Hehn on March 10 granted a petition allowing Patrick Abbatiello to go from male to "agender" and switch to the single name Patch.

People who are agender see themselves as neither a man nor a woman and have no gender identity.

The 27-year-old Patch writes and designs video games and had been using the name Patch since well before the decision to legally change.

Patch says: "It's not that I decided was genderless - that's just how it is."

The judge told NBC in an email her decisions were supported by facts and the law.

© 2017 KGW-TV