Internet mocks Oregon over new self-service gas law

A Facebook post by a Medford news station went viral as the internet decided to have some fun with Oregonians' response to the thought of pumping their own gas.

Posted to Facebook last Friday by CBS station KTVL, the post asked if Oregon should allow self-serve gas stations across the state.

Oregon is currently one of two states that does not allow customers to pump their gas. A law passed by the legislature in May, and signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown in June, allows Oregon counties with 40,000 residents or less to deviate from that.

Some of the initial responses to the post came from Oregonians concerned about pumping their own gas, which prompted a flood of incredulous — and in some cases hilarious — comments from Facebook gawkers around the country.

The post has generated 44,000 comments and 28,000 reactions, and has been shared 52,000 times.

Some commenters said they didn't want to pump their own gas because it's dangerous, they don't want to get out of their cars in the cold weather, they're worried about transients, or because they're afraid of smelling like gas if they spill it on their hands or clothes.

The post was quickly taken over by comments making fun of Oregonians. Some expressed disbelief that people in Oregon didn't know how to pump gas, while others played off the concerns shared by Oregonians, providing detailed instructions on how to safely pump gas or sharing facetious stories about fighting off zombies, rabid wolves and other dangers while pumping gas.

The law took effect in Oregon on Jan. 1. The Bend Bulletin reported many gas stations said they'll continue to pump gas for customers despite the new law.

"Our regular, longtime customers love coming here and talking to us while we pump their gas," said Shelby Perkins, a cashier at a 76 gas station in Prineville. She added she wasn't sure regular customers even knew how to operate the pumps.

Darlene Forseth, manager at Main Station Express in Prineville, and Justin Bidiman, owner of the Metolius Market in Metolius, said they'll continue relying on attendants because their stations are not equipped for self-service.

"My equipment is not set up for credit cards," he said, "so we don't have any way of recording the gallons."

The Culver Shell & Feed in Prineville is part of the handful of gas stations that are ready for self-service, said owner Jeffrey Honeywell. "We are going to take advantage of it," he said, adding that someone would still be available to assist customers.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

