KGW
Close

Inmates who saved deputy's life react to social media responses

How they are responding to their new fame

Joe Henke and Catherine Park, WXIA 6:07 PM. PDT June 24, 2017

The Polk Co. inmates who saved a deputy after he passed out during work detail are somewhat of an international sensation.

Since 11Alive first published the story, it has traveled across not only the United States, but the entire world. News outlets from as far away as Norway and Germany have shared the story.

On Thursday, the six inmates -- nicknamed "The Marvelous Six" by one fan -- got a chance to read the wonderful comments and commendations they have been receiving from all over.

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories