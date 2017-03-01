ICE raids has Woodburn Latino community on edge

WOODBURN, Ore. -- Residents from Woodburn’s large Latino community say they are stressed and on edge after federal agents took into custody several undocumented residents.

The seven detained were sent to a holding center in Tacoma after agents stopped vans they were riding in to work on Friday.

The head of a farmworker rights organization, PCUN, said an emergency community meeting was called for Wednesday evening. The goal is to get information to frightened Woodburn residents.

"What we're trying to do tonight is know your rights, the right to remain silent, the right to ask questions about...who are you?" Ramon Ramirez said.

Immigrant advocates say ICE is targeting people who have left danger in their home countries and just want to work hard in the U.S. and provide for their families.

“These people work hard and they are part of our society and not doing anything that would put our society in danger,” said Sandra Hernandez of the Willamette Valley Resistance Collective.

But opponents of allowing undocumented immigrants to stay in the country say none of them can complain, because they all broke the law.

"I find that the illegal aliens seem to be constantly trying to scoot under the umbrella of legal immigrants, people who have come here the right way," said Cynthia Kendoll of Oregonians for Immigration Reform.

(© 2017 KGW)