The Multnomah County District Courthouse.

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been making arrests at the Multnomah County Courthouse, but said the enforcement actions were routine and have been going on for a long time.

The presence of ICE officers was “part of the longstanding and ongoing effort by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers to protect public safety,” according to a statement from DHS.

The statement followed reports of increased activity by ICE officers at the courthouse over the weekend. Multnomah County leaders on Saturday expressed their concerns that increased ICE presence could prevent people from visiting the courthouse to access its services.

In January 2017, ICE agents arrested 58 people in the Portland area, according to a DHS spokesperson. Five of those arrests were inside or near the Multnomah County Courthouse.

The DHS provided the following information about the five people arrested at the courthouse:

A Mexican national who has been deported four times and has prior convictions for felony theft and three separate counts of DUII.

A Honduran national with a prior conviction for felony identity theft who has been repatriated to his native country 16 times and was recently arrested for third degree sexual abuse.

A previously deported Mexican national who has three prior DUII convictions and a felony conviction for possession of cocaine.

A Mexican national who was arrested last month by local authorities and charged with DUII, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

A previously deported Mexican national with past convictions for DUII and six separate cases of theft. He was arrested most recently by local authorities for theft and criminal trespass.

Locating individuals at the courthouse is, in some cases, the only way for ICE officers to make arrests, the spokesperson told KGW.

“Because Multnomah County no longer notifies [ICE officers] when it releases foreign nationals with prior criminal convictions who pose a potential public safety threat, and because many of the agency’s arrest targets provide false address information.”

In December, commissioners unanimously voted to make Multnomah County a sanctuary county for undocumented immigrants and refugees.

As part of the policy, the sheriff’s office does not give ICE officers access to courthouse areas not open to the public, does not permit ICE officers from maintaining a presence in any county correctional facility, and does not hold people in county jails on ICE detainers or conduct any immigration enforcement actions.

KGW's Pat Dooris contributed to this report.

