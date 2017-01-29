'I don't know what's going to happen to me'; Syrians in Portland fear future under President Trump

Children at a local Arabic Sunday school on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo: Maggie Vespa / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- While thousands across the US fill their days and vent their frustration by yelling, marching and protesting, thousands more wait quietly in the wings, worried about what President Trump's immigration policies mean for them.

It’s a reality, set aside by dozens of local families every Sunday, when they take their children to the Ahiska Turkish Community Center in Gresham.

For a few hours each week, the owner lets volunteer teachers set up bare-bones classrooms and prayer spaces to accommodate close to 70 kids, who come to learn Arabic and learn about Arab culture.

For those few hours, parents and teachers know their kids are happy and safe, but their futures are no longer secure.

“I don't know what's going to happen to me,” said 36-year-old Nour Heba.

Heba is from Damascus, the war-torn capital of Syria. She, her husband their two little boys moved to the Portland area a year and a half ago, seeking asylum.

It took the couple more than a year to get their social security numbers. They want to become citizens and have already spent thousands of dollars in attorney and other fees to do so.

Last week, Heba asked her attorney what President Trump’s immigration ban means for her and her relatives back home.

His answer stunned her.

“We are making our revolution in our countries, and [Americans] are making, of our revolution, their fortune,” she said, paraphrasing his response. “So, they are also worried.”

She added she feels as if the new president is suspicious of her family.

“I try to understand him,” she said. “I've tried many times to get what he's thinking about because maybe he's afraid for US, but he can do more for his people, not in this way.”

Arrwa Alhilawa is also from Syria.

She's a US citizen and has been here 10 years. Her husband, who works as a mechanic, has been here for 20 years.

Her brother, though, has yet to arrive.

He applied for entry to the US as an immigrant in 2013 but was told the process takes an average of 10 years.

Last year, he reapplied as a refugee.

He’s since gone through two of the necessary three interviews.

In the last couple days, he was told the process is on hold indefinitely.

“She said, ‘I don’t think there's any reason for anyone to be afraid of my brother or any other refugees,’ ” said Rania Kanaan, who translated Alhilawa’s side of the conversation from Arabic to English.

“Millions of Syrians… They never thought they would leave Syria, and they would never think to leave that country, but for them to do this, that means they get to the point they had to do it," Kanaan said.

Alhilawa said her brother is a veterinarian. He loves animals and wants to work with them in the US.

That was when Kanaan stopped translating and spoke on her own behalf.

“If I have the passion to help animals, to help animals in the street who need help, how do I have the desire inside me to harm a human being?” she said, as her eyes filled with tears.

“I mean, that's the thing that Trump does not understand. I mean, when you talk about terrorists, there are 1.2 billion Muslims in this earth. If we are all terrorists, this earth would be blown up by now.

Kanaan works with the non-profit Portland Refugee Support Group.

It was founded back in March.

ONLINE: Portland Refugee Support Group

(© 2017 KGW)