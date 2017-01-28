Hundreds protest President Trump, police brutality at March for Justice & Equality

March for Equality and Justice in Portland (Photo: Maggie Vespa)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hundreds took to the streets of Northeast Portland Saturday for the first-ever March for Justice & Equality.

Organized by the Albina Minesterial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform and endorsed by the NAACP, the event started with a rally outside the Oregon Convention Center.

What started as a small crowd eventually grew to hundreds, who stood around the OCC's statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There they chanted, sang and spoke against issues like the use of force by police and law enforcement agencies and President Donald Trump's refugee ban.

Other topics included women's rights and recent anti-Trump protests in Portland, the mention of which drew applause and cheering.

Organizers said the event was organized shortly after President Trump was elected, adding it was meant to include all races and religions.

A Facebook event page for the march describes the theme for "...the family-friendly event is Advancing Justice and Equality for All Through the Strength to Love."

Protesters marched several blocks down Northeast Grand, with side streets shut down by Portland police officers.

Their two-mile trek ended at Maranatha Church on Northeast 12th Avenue.

