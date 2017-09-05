How to help: Eagle Creek Fire

Photo: Daniel Ross

The Eagle Creek wildfire has caused evacuations for hundreds of people affected by the wildfire that has burned more than 10,000 acres since it began Saturday.

If you are a resident looking for updates on evacuations in your area, please call 211 or visit 211info.org.

Here's a look at ways you can help those affected by the fire and those providing assistance to the evacuees.

Red Cross

The Red Cross is operating two shelters throughout the region for anyone displaced by wildfires. More than 160 evacuees are staying at the two shelters in Gresham and Stevenson, as of Tuesday morning.

Shelter locations for those affected by the Eagle Creek Wildfire:

How to help: Donate to the American Red Cross at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Financial donations to "Disaster Relief" allows the Red Cross to purchase the exact supplies for the needs of a specific disaster relief operation.

The Red Cross says if you want to help out, the best thing to do is donate on their website. Donating goods or food isn't always as helpful. If you want to volunteer, the Red Cross encourages you to sign up online and receive training instead of just showing up on the spot.

Local agencies

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office tweeted out a number people who want to donate can call. If you want to volunteer or donate, call 541-387-7035.

People who are looking for ways to volunteer or donate locally can call 541-387-7035, and thank you so much. — Hood River Sheriff (@HRSO) September 5, 2017

Multnomah County said at this time they are not looking for donations or help. They appreciate good intentions of people wanting to help but there is no system in place for help from individual citizens. They recommend people donate to the Red Cross or their favorite trusted charity.

Multnomah County Emergency Management has set up a call center for those under evacuation orders who need assistance moving farm animals or livestock. Please call 503-823-2323 to request resources.

Local businesses

Gone Towing: If you live in the Columbia River Gorge or the Tokettee area in Douglas county and need help with animals or cars getting moved, call Gone Towing, based out of Salem and Portland, at 503-602-2626 for help at no charge. Gone Towing says you must be in a level 2 or 3 evacuation area to receive free services either before or after the fire has arrived to the immediate area. Gone Towing will accept donations only to help with costs but they are not required. If you'd like to make a donation, call 503-602-2626. Donations will be used to help evacuees. Any funds not used will be donated to the Red Cross or local fire departments.

