House consumed by flames near Nike campus, Highway 26

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Crews are responding to a house fire in Beaverton late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at the 13800 block of Northwest Milburn Street, near Murray Boulevard. The home is about a mile north of the Nike campus and just south of Highway 26.

Sky 8 was overhead and showed a home consumed by flames. Drivers reported seeing the plumes of smoke from Highway 26.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said there are no reports of injuries.

