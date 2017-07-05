House consumed by flames near Nike campus, Highway 26

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Crews are responding to a house fire in Beaverton late Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at the 13800 block of Northwest Milburn Street, near Murray Boulevard. The home is about a mile north of the Nike campus and just south of Highway 26.
Sky 8 was overhead and showed a home consumed by flames. Drivers reported seeing the plumes of smoke from Highway 26.
Raw video: House fire in Beaverton
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said there are no reports of injuries.
