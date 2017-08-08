Homicide detectives investigating death of 2-year-old Portland child

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Southeast Portland toddler Monday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the report that a 2-year-old child had stopped breathing inside a home in the 16900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.

The toddler was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, but could not to be revived.

Information officers learned at the scene led them to call in homicide detectives, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley.

"At this time the homicide detail is investigating," Burley said. "We are waiting for the Oregon State Medical Examiner to provide a cause of death. Once the cause of death is determined we will know the nature of the toddler’s death and proceed accordingly."

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy Tuesday.

