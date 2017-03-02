Vandal trashes historic downtown Portland office building

The Police Headquarters Building at 209 S.W. Oak Street in Portand, Oregon. (Charlie Kloppenburg/Portland Business Journal)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Employees who put in their hours in the old Police Headquarters Building at Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest Oak Street walked into a bizarre scene early Tuesday morning: shattered glass and broken windows everywhere, smashed computers and monitors, ransacked break rooms and other remnants of a one-man, four-hour rampage across the building's six floors.

"It was a crazy situation," said John Holmes, a founding partner with Sq1, a digital marketing agency that has its offices in the building.

Jordan Menashe of Menashe Properties, which owns the building, said he was told that a lone man scaled the six-story building's fire escape late Monday night and broke in. He then went on a four-hour vandalism spree, starting on the top floor and working his way down.

Police told KGW Thursday morning that an an arrest has been made for a burglary at the building.





(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

Uriel Lazaro-Ixtlahuaco, 29, was booked into jail late Tuesday morning. He has been accused of three counts second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree theft.

SQ1 is the advertisting agency in the building. Partner John Holmes told KGW several weeks ago of issues with the homeless population outside the building.

Employees have seen and filmed multiple people injecting themselves with drugs, having sex and defecating in the parking lot next to their business.

"Reasonable people go to work and don't expect to see people having sex and, you know, needle drug use right outside your area, or walk in and there's a huge defecation in the middle of the elevator," he said.

Holmes said he and others at SQ1 have contacted the Portland Police Bureau and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office for help. But in an email, he told KGW, “They aren’t responding to our repeated emails to them with photos and videos of the incidents.”

It’s the latest in a series of clashes between the city’s business community and embattled homeless population.

In late January, the owners of Nia dance studio announced they were relocating from the historic Pythian Building downtown, citing safety concerns about homeless campers in the area.

Early in February, developers of the Grove Hotel filed a lawsuit against the owners of a lot at Northwest 4th Avenue and West Burnside Street. The lot has, for years, been the city-sanctioned location of Right to Dream Too, a self-run homeless camp.

Developers claim the camp, which the city promised last year to move, violates zoning codes and hurts development efforts in the neighborhood.

