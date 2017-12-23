Severe weather homeless shelters open Saturday as winter storm chances loom

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the second time this season, officials with the Joint Office of Homeless Services will open a network of severe weather shelters to offer extra space to members of Portland’s homeless population looking to escape forecasted freezing temperatures, winds and potential freezing rain.

Officials said the shelters are open to individual adults, couples, pets and their belongings.

They ask families in need of shelter to call 211 to make arrangements.

George Devendorf, executive director of Transition Projects, said advocates are asking people who encounter homeless campers over the weekend to remind them the warming shelters are open and encourage them to call 211 if they need help figuring out where to go.

“And if a person is nonresponsive, and someone is really worried about their welfare, they should call the police non-emergency number and ask for a welfare check on that individual,” he said.

Anyone interested in donating warm clothing or other items, is encouraged to bring it to the Bud Clark Commons, at 665 NW Hoyt St. Donations can be dropped off 24/7.

Full list of shelters in Multnomah County:

Sunrise Center

18901 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 9pm-7am

Serves: Unrestricted, pets allowed

Bud Clark Commons Day Center

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 8:30pm-7am

Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Imago Dei

1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 8:30pm-7am

Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

North Portland Warming Shelter

Portsmouth Union Church, 4775 N Lombard Avenue, Portland 97203

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 10pm-8am

Serves: Adults 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Montavilla Emergency Warming Center

St Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 247 SE 82nd Avenue, Portland 97215

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 7pm-7am

Serves: Age 18 and older, pets allowed

Union Gospel Mission

3 NW 3rd Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 9pm-5am

Serves: Unrestricted

Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)

30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204

Intake: Call 503-227-0810 or walk into the Day Center 9am-8pm for appointment

Hours: 7 days per week 6pm-7am

Serves: Female-identified adults age 18 and older

Family Winter Shelter at Congregation Beth Israel

Portland 97209

Intake: Call 2-1-1 to be added to the list for an orientation appointment when shelter space is available. All members of the household must be present during intake appointment. If not all are present they will have to make a separate intake appointment and mention which family they are part of.

Hours: 6pm-8am 7 days per week, December 11, 2017-April 30, 2018. Intake appointments vary by availability but occur from 6pm-11pm.

Serves: Homeless families (children and parent(s)/legal guardian(s)-not extended family) and women in their third trimester of pregnancy who are sleeping outside or in a vehicle. Assistance animals permitted.

