Severe weather homeless shelters open Saturday as winter storm chances loom

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the second time this season, officials with the Joint Office of Homeless Services will open a network of severe weather shelters to offer extra space to members of Portland’s homeless population looking to escape forecasted freezing temperatures, winds and potential freezing rain.
Officials said the shelters are open to individual adults, couples, pets and their belongings.
They ask families in need of shelter to call 211 to make arrangements.
George Devendorf, executive director of Transition Projects, said advocates are asking people who encounter homeless campers over the weekend to remind them the warming shelters are open and encourage them to call 211 if they need help figuring out where to go.
“And if a person is nonresponsive, and someone is really worried about their welfare, they should call the police non-emergency number and ask for a welfare check on that individual,” he said.
Anyone interested in donating warm clothing or other items, is encouraged to bring it to the Bud Clark Commons, at 665 NW Hoyt St. Donations can be dropped off 24/7.
Full list of shelters in Multnomah County:
Sunrise Center
- 18901 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233
- Intake: Walk in
- Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 9pm-7am
- Serves: Unrestricted, pets allowed
Bud Clark Commons Day Center
- 650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209
- Intake: Walk in
- Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 8:30pm-7am
- Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Imago Dei
- 1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214
- Intake: Walk in
- Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 8:30pm-7am
- Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
North Portland Warming Shelter
- Portsmouth Union Church, 4775 N Lombard Avenue, Portland 97203
- Intake: Walk in
- Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 10pm-8am
- Serves: Adults 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Montavilla Emergency Warming Center
- St Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 247 SE 82nd Avenue, Portland 97215
- Intake: Walk in
- Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 7pm-7am
- Serves: Age 18 and older, pets allowed
Union Gospel Mission
- 3 NW 3rd Avenue, Portland 97209
- Intake: Walk in
- Hours: Saturday, December 23, 2017 9pm-5am
- Serves: Unrestricted
Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)
- 30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204
- Intake: Call 503-227-0810 or walk into the Day Center 9am-8pm for appointment
- Hours: 7 days per week 6pm-7am
- Serves: Female-identified adults age 18 and older
Family Winter Shelter at Congregation Beth Israel
- Portland 97209
- Intake: Call 2-1-1 to be added to the list for an orientation appointment when shelter space is available. All members of the household must be present during intake appointment. If not all are present they will have to make a separate intake appointment and mention which family they are part of.
- Hours: 6pm-8am 7 days per week, December 11, 2017-April 30, 2018. Intake appointments vary by availability but occur from 6pm-11pm.
- Serves: Homeless families (children and parent(s)/legal guardian(s)-not extended family) and women in their third trimester of pregnancy who are sleeping outside or in a vehicle. Assistance animals permitted.
