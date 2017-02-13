Salon creates homeless outreach program

Hair M salon (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Most people wouldn't think of a hair salon as place to fight homelessness.

However Celeste Trapp, the owner of Hair M and Hair M-W is doing just that.

On Monday afternoon, Celeste brought together stylists from her four store locations to provide showers, hair cuts, nail and makeup services to families dealing with homelessness. Her intent isn't to simply get people cleaned up and send them on their way, but rather to have them leave her salon feeling better about themselves. She believes that if people believe they have worth, they will be better able to take care of themselves and their families.

Celeste has started a project that will document the struggles of these families and tell their stories for others to see. She believes that if you can connect with someone on a personal and emotional level you will be more willing to help. In order to assist with the task of paying for housing she has started Gofundme pages for all of the families. Her goal is to raise $10,000 for each family to help them get off the streets.

