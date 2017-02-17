Right 2 Dream Too camp to move, but not to proposed Naito lot

Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp, via KGW, Maggie Vespa, Facebook

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Staff for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office told KGW Friday the Mayor plans to oppose efforts to move the city’s longstanding homeless camp “Right To Dream Too” to a city-owned parking lot along Southwest Naito Parkway at Market Street.

The suggestion was floated last week by City Commissioner Amanda Fritz, as a resolution to Portland’s years-long battle to move the camp.

The Portland Development Commission has said it plans to purchase the lot it sits on, at Northwest 4th Avenue and West Burnside Street, if it’s vacated by April 7.

Mayoral spokesman Michael Cox said via phone Friday, “First, the city is committed to moving R2D2 by April 7th.”

“The Mayor supports Commissioner Fritz’s efforts to find a new location and understands how challenging that can be,” he said.

He added the city has spent $800,000 in the last three years, in attempts to move the camp.

“That’s time and resources that could have been spent addressing larger challenges of homelessness,” said Cox.

Cox said Friday, after news broke that the city was considering moving the camp to the SW Naito lot, Wheeler’s office was flooded with calls.

“The Mayor and our office has heard from businesses and workers and residents in the area… and they’re nearly uniform in their opposition,” he said.

Cox then reiterated the city plans to move the camp by its April deadline, but he confirmed there are no other proposed locations on the table.

Commissioner Amanda Fritz told the Portland Mercury Friday, "The mayor has decided we will not move forward… At this point, he is the housing commissioner. He's also the commissioner in charge of the [Portland Development Commission]."

