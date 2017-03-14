Needles, trash, graffiti surge in downtown Portland

Share This Story

PORTLAND, Ore. – Workers who pick up trash and clean graffiti in downtown Portland saw far more needles, trash, biohazards and graffiti in 2016 compared to 2015, according to new data released by the organization Clean and Safe.

Clean and Safe and another nonprofit cleaning group, Portland Mall Management Inc., pick up garbage in an approximately 3-square-mile area between Portland State University and the Broadway Bridge. They’re funded by downtown businesses and city bureaus, and last year spent a combined $1,803,770 picking up bags of trash, biohazards such as human waste, hypodermic needles and cleaning graffiti in downtown Portland.

Those cleanup efforts increased significantly in 2016 compared to 2015 due to Portland’s growing homeless problem, according to Clean and Safe Executive Director Lynnae Berg.

“We’ve had a big increase in the number of camps that are in the downtown core,” she said. “When we’re asked to clean up a structure or a camp on the sidewalk, there is often a lot of garbage left behind and in many cases needles as well.”

The sheer number of needles, instances of graffiti and biohazards such as human waste, and bags of trash collected in 2015 was notable to begin with. Two years ago, Clean and Safe picked up 32,343 bags of trash and 9,897 needles. There were 41,291 separate reports of biohazards and 29,879 instances of graffiti.

In 2016, those numbers rose to 42,540 bags of trash, 16,882 needles, 37,265 instances of graffiti and 52,048 cases of biohazards.

Compared year-over-year, graffiti and biohazards both rose about 25 percent, while trash removal grew by about 32 percent. Seventy-one percent more needles were picked up on sidewalks and streets in 2016 compared to 2015.

A 71 percent spike in needles may seem shocking, but Berg said no one she works with was surprised.

“I think it’s really a bellwether for where we’re at with our opium epidemic,” she said.

Biohazards are one of the most difficult things for Berg’s crew to clean. They ride custom cargo bicycles that pressure-wash streets with special enzymes to clear away human waste.

The amount of garbage and graffiti in downtown Portland is likely even more than the numbers show, since Clean and Safe doesn’t clean city parks.

Berg said businesses in downtown Portland aren’t frustrated that they have to pay for the cleanup effort but they are annoyed by what they see as a less-clean downtown core.

“It’s an overall frustration that there are livability issues and we need to find a better answer, because it’s not humane for people to be living outside,” she said.

Clean and Safe has invested half a million dollars in trash compactors they call “Big Bellies,” which can fit nine times as much trash inside compared to a normal trash can.

Berg also hopes the city’s effort to add more shelter beds helps alleviate downtown Portland’s garbage epidemic. She notes the city has added 750 more shelter beds in the past 18 months.

“That’s 750 more people inside,” she said.

A 2015 homeless count found 1,887 homeless people living outside in Portland. The 2017 count took place in February and those numbers have not yet been released.



