Laurelhurst neighbors propose ordinance regarding homeless campers

Laurelhurst neighborhood meeting on July 12, 2017 (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Many who live in the Laurelhurst neighborhood pleaded with the city officials Wednesday night, to address issues surrounding homeless campers in their area.

“We just need to make our neighborhood livable, safe and a pleasant place to be enjoyed by all,” said one of several neighbors who filled the cafeteria of All Saints Catholic Church in Northeast Portland.

It was the kind of plea echoing throughout meetings across Portland's eastside on any given night, as neighbors share their experiences with homeless campers.

“Sitting down to eat your breakfast and you look out your dining room window and someone is defecating at the end of your driveway,” said another neighbor.

Once again, elected officials validated their concerns.

“We hear you,” said City Commissioner, Dan Saltzman. “We're trying to do more and I believe funds allocated from the budget we just passed will help solve livability issues.”

And again, neighbors demanded results over words.

“I want a game plan from City Hall—‘this is what we're going to do, this is how we're going to address it,’” said TJ Browning, head of the Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association’s Safety Committee. “We need long-term solutions.”

Browning helped present a potential long term solution at the end of Wednesday’s meeting—the Neighborhood Association’s proposed Safe Zone Ordinance. It would prohibit people from camping within 1,000 feet of a playground, park or school in Portland.

“Every neighborhood deserves safe places for children to play,” said Browning. “We want all neighborhoods to ban together in support of this ordinance. If we work together, our voices will get louder and stronger and City Hall will hear.”

Read: Safe Zone Ordinance

