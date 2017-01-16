Kaiser announces $2.27 million in grants to help mentally ill homeless find housing

A homeless camp in the cold weather in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: KGW)

Tap to watch live on your mobile device

PORTLAND, Ore. -- On Monday morning, Kaiser Permanente announced $2.27 million in grants designed to help homeless people with mental health and addiction issues find permanent housing.

"It's estimated that half the homeless population suffers from mental illness," said Kaiser Permanente spokeswoman Debbie Karman. "The hope is that efforts like this will help prevent future tragedies like we've seen this past week."

RELATED: Four people have died of cold since New Year's Day in Portland

Grants recipients include Catholic Charities of Oregon, Catholic Community Services, Love Overwhelming, Outside In, Urban League of Portland, ShelterCare and Willamette Family, Inc. The nonprofit agencies will each receive $325,000 over three years.

"As we looked at the challenges facing people with mental illness in our community, we heard repeatedly that lack of stable housing is the most critical need," said Andrew McCulloch, President, Northwest, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

"Not only do they need housing, they need help getting into and maintaining housing in the first place. Without both types of support, it is virtually impossible for people with mental health and addiction issues to attain successful treatment," McCulloch said.

The grants were announced during a press conference Monday morning at the Clark Center at 1431 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Portland. The Clark Center is a men's transitional housing facility run by Transition Projects.

RELATED: Mayor urges Portlanders to help homeless in cold

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury will be in attendance at the news conference, along with Andrew McColloch, President of the Northwest Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

In September 2016, Kaiser Permanente announced the $4 million "Housing is Health" grant as part of a $21.5 million partnership with five other health organizations and Central City Concern to address homelessness in the Portland area.

The grants announced Monday will be part of both the "Housing is Health" grant partnership and the Unity Center for Behavioral Health, which opens in January.

(© 2017 KGW)