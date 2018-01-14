'It shook me': Portland man says he was attacked for reporting homeless RV

KGW has blurred this photo to hide the man's face and license plate, because, police confirm, he wasn't arrested or charged. (Photo: Maggie Vespa, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington area fear a frightening, midweek encounter with a seemingly mentally ill homeless man, one which produced no arrests or charges, is further proof that Portland’s homeless crisis is putting families in danger.

“It shook me,” said Grant Williams. “I was not prepared to deal with a mentally ill drug addict coming at me with a weapon.”

Williams said the encounter happened around noon on Wednesday at Southeast 65th and Duke, a few blocks from his home.

He said he was driving to the grocery store when he saw an RV parked illegally and stopped to take a picture, per past instructions from police.

“They have told me time and time again, the proper thing to do because they're so short staffed is to take a picture, mind your own business and submit it via the ‘PDX Reporter’ app,” he said.

But when Williams did that, he said a man emerged from the RV and came running at him, swinging, what he describes as, a bayonet.

“He stopped right about here,” said Williams, holding out his arms. “So I'd say he came within 18 inches of me, 12 to 18 inches.”

Williams said he got into a defensive stance and yelled at the man to stop, which he eventually did.

Williams said he then dialed 911 and took a photo of the man, in which you can see a knife in his hand.

KGW has blurred portions of both photos to hide the man’s face and his license plate, because, police confirm, he wasn’t arrested or charged.

“We understand that that’s a hard life, and we don’t wish it on anyone,” said Williams, of homelessness. “So, we do everything we can to help these people get off the streets if they want. It’s at a point now where, when we don’t have the backing of police, and when a truly violent crime happens to us, then where does that leave us?”

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Pete Simpson confirmed Friday that officers from the East Precinct responded to Williams’ call and took statements from both parties.

But no one was injured, and the two men told different stories, so they forwarded the case to the District Attorney to decide, per protocol.

In the meantime, Williams points out the man and RV have moved.

Neighbors say he drove toward Lents, but the trail ends there.

“Regardless of who you are or where you live, if you pull out a 12-inch knife on someone, there has to be some kind of consequence or deterrent,” said Ellen Zientek. “And right now, with the way this guy acted toward Grant, that sends a very clear message that there is no accountability.”

“It really distracts the neighborhood as a whole from the important work that needs to be done,” said Chelsea Powers, board chair of the Brentwood-Darlington Neighborhood Association. “We need to be serving affordable housing so that we don't have unhoused neighbors, and we need to be working on these livability issues for everyone.”

