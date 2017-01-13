Inmates wash blankets for homeless shelters

Inmates help wash blankets used at Multnomah County homeless shelters (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Load by load, about two dozen inmates at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail laundered life-saving resources Friday morning.

“It makes feel kind of sad but, at the same time, happy because at least they have blankets,” said 26-year-old Joseph Lucas-Holden.

Holden is currently serving a roughly month-long sentence for transporting methamphetamines.

He’s also one of several inmates who volunteered to work extra hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday to wash more than 600 heavy, gray blankets.

They’re the ones handed out to people making use of Portland’s emergency shelters this winter.

“We know it's cold out there. There are a lot of snow storms going on,” said Lucas-Holden. “We know there's a lot of people who are homeless and have nowhere to go. So, we might not be doing that much, but it's good to know we're at least giving them warm blankets.”

It’s a job that the county’s Office of Emergency Management has never asked inmates to take on, but 2017’s record cold stretch has pushed shelter operators to their limit.

The emergency system, which promises to never turn a person in need of shelter away, has been up and running for 20 days total as of Friday.

Last winter, the system was only open 11 days.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Chad Gaidos said the length of this cold snap is wearing on campers

“They’ve reached out to lots of different people, but, in particular, our patrol deputies who have been in some of the more rural areas where some of these camps are,” he said. “People have been coming up to them and saying ‘I need a shelter resource.’”

Gaidos added the need has sparked a team effort.

Deputies have even been pitching in to dig out drivers stranded in the snow and shovel walks in front Portland’s Community Transitional School, which serves homeless kids.

