Denver gives homeless criminal one-way bus ticket back to Portland

Kenneth Riley has a lengthy criminal record in Portland and Denver. In November, Denver bought him a one-way bus ticket back to Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. – A homeless Portland man with a lengthy criminal record moved to Denver and racked up even more charges there. Then, he received a one-way bus ticket back to Portland.

He’s still homeless, police say.

The news reveals that while Portland is giving hundreds of homeless people one-way tickets out of town, other cities are doing the same and sending homeless people to Portland. Some remain homeless once they get here.

Background: Where Portland’s homeless bus program stands

KGW’s sister station in Denver, KUSA, discovered that one homeless man received a $248 one-way bus ticket to Portland on Nov. 22, 2016.

Kenneth Riley was born in Los Angeles in 1984. His criminal record shows he lived in Portland at least between 2003 and 2010. He was charged with ten crimes in Portland during that time.

The most serious charges were a fourth degree assault and harassment charge in 2005 and a menacing and harassment charge in 2006. Riley was sentenced to a year in jail after he violated probation for the assault charge. He was chronically homeless when he wasn’t in jail.

The last charge was in 2010 and records show it was dismissed. Then, Riley moved to Denver.

KUSA reporter Ryan Haarer found that Riley was charged with aggravated robbery while homeless in Colorado. From the article:

Kenneth Riley, 32, charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery or intent to commit aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to spend four years in the Department of Corrections. He kept the system busy after his release by continually failing to appear in court and violating parole.

Riley returned to Oregon through the Denver bus program. Denver says they call family or friends who are willing to house homeless people before handing out tickets, but unlike the Portland program, Denver officials don’t follow up three months later to see if they are still housed.

Portland police confirmed they made contact with Riley in Portland in November on a mental health call. Riley reported feeling suicidal and voluntarily went to the hospital. Records show he was listed as a transient at the time.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said Riley had family in the area.

“It makes sense that [Denver] would send him home,” Simpson said.

Denver has given out 540 one-way bus tickets since launching its program in 2001, Haarer reports. The city didn’t reveal how many other people received tickets to Portland.

San Francisco’s bus program – one of the most prolific in the country – has given 10,000 homeless people one-way tickets since 2005. The San Francisco Examiner reports that 475 of those people came to Oregon.

San Francisco does not track ticket recipients and doesn’t know how many people remain homeless after they leave.

Portland attempts to call its ticket recipients three months later to see if they are still homeless. A public records request shows about 50 percent of the people who received tickets through Portland’s program reported they were still in housing three months after leaving the city. Of the rest, half said they were homeless. The city couldn’t reach the rest of the ticket recipients.

Homeless bus programs successfully send some people to stable housing. But as cities continue to bus homeless people out, more homeless are bused in – a cycle that moves homeless populations, but doesn’t always help them.





© 2017 KGW-TV