Homeless man found dead in park near Troutdale

The Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. (Photo: KGW)

TROUTDALE, Ore. – A homeless man was found dead in a park near Troutdale on Tuesday morning.

A person walking in the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area spotted the man, who was unresponsive, and called for help around 10:15 a.m., according to Lt. Chad Gaidos with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, described as a white adult, was found dead in a homeless camp near the train tracks. His cause of death is under investigation. Investigators do not suspect any foul play.

Gaidos said the man was reportedly living in a tent near several other homeless campers.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said the man’s death highlights the seriousness of the county’s homeless problem.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

© 2017 KGW-TV