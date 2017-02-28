Portland eatery serves up red beans and rice for homeless

Red beans and rice at EaT Oyster Bar.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Local eatery Eat Oyster Bar is serving up red beans and rice to the homeless or hungry today as part of its celebration of Fat Tuesday.

The restaurant serves a lot of oysters but is also big on Cajun and Creole cuisine.

Eat Oyster Bar osting its annual end of Mardi Gras celebration. Part of that celebration is offering up a healthy bowl of hot food for anyone who is hungry, and can’t afford a meal. The red beans and rice were available starting at 11:30 a.m. until they’re gone.

Eat Oyster Bar is located at 3808 North Williams Avenue, Suite 122.

(© 2017 KGW)