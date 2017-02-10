A still image from a video employees at a downtown ad agency took of drug use outside the building.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Partners at an advertising agency in the heart of downtown Portland say the city’s homeless crisis taken a grizzly turn, right outside their window.

James Holmes and staff at SQ1, located at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Oak Street, say in the last couple weeks, employees have seen and filmed multiple people injecting themselves with drugs, having sex and defecating in the parking lot next to their firm.

They say employees have also found fecal matter on the sidewalk and street next to their building.

Holmes said he and others at SQ1 have contacted the Portland Police Bureau and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office for help. But in an email he told KGW, “They aren’t responding to our repeated emails to them with photos and videos of the incidents.”

It’s the latest in a series of clashes between the city’s business community and embattled homeless population.

In late January, the owners of Nia dance studio announced they were relocating from the historic Pythian Building downtown, citing safety concerns about homeless campers in the area.

Earlier this week, developers of the Grove Hotel filed a lawsuit against the owners of a lot at Northwest 4th Avenue and West Burnside Street. The lot has, for years, been the city-sanctioned location of Right to Dream Too, a self-run homeless camp.

Developers claim the camp, which the city promised last year to move, violates zoning codes and hurts development efforts in the neighborhood.

KGW reached out to the Mayor’s spokesman Friday morning about SQ1’s complaints.

