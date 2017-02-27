PORTLAND, Ore. -- She may have died alone, but Oregon’s veteran community turned out in force today to send a message, that Casey Kathleen Finnegan is part of a family.

The 66-year-old former Air Force Airman died in her low income apartment. Monday, she was buried at Willamette National Cemetery with full military honors.

"Her passing is a reminder to us that we can do better, we should do better and we must do better in serving our veterans," said service celebrant Canada Taylor.

Finnegan’s memorial was donated by Dignity Memorial Lincoln Park Funeral Home, part of the Homeless Veteran Burial program. Finnegan was the first woman laid to rest as part of the program.

“She died alone. It's a hard thing to know, one of our fellow servants, one of those who served our great nation died by herself," said Theresa Kelly, former chaplain of the 142nd Fighter Wing. Kelly received the flag draped over Finnegan’s casket.

More than 100 people came, including dozens from Clackamas High School, who sang a tribute. Several of the students were deeply moved.

"It's so sad to be alone. The fact that you die alone is sad," said Hailey Schreiber.

Gold Star wife Valerie Morey said she’s realizing there are many more veterans like the woman known as “Anne” out there.

"Just the tremendous amount of women out here that are too proud to ask for help," said Morey.

Freedom Guard Riders, a veterans group that supplied the procession, came in on their motorcycles. One said it’s the right thing to give every veteran military honors.

