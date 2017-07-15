Home damaged in two-alarm North Plains fire

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. – A two-alarm fire damaged a home in North Plains Saturday night.

The fire was reported at around 7 p.m. in the 10100 block of Northwest 313th Avenue.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said there were no injuries. The occupants were not home at the time.

Initially, firefighters believed two homes were involved in the fire. Ultimately, the fire was contained to the rear of one home.

Crews are still working to put the fire out.

An investigation will determine the cause of the fire.

