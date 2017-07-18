KGW
Hole in roadway closes Stark at 202nd

SE Stark closed after hole opens in roadway

Tim Gordon, KGW 7:02 AM. PDT July 18, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. – Southeast Stark Street is closed from 202nd to 205th Avenues after a hole was discovered in the roadway.

The hole is about a foot across in a westbound lane.

Crews say there is a large natural gas line under the pavement, but it is not leaking.

Stark was closed between 202nd and 205th overnight was expected to remain closed into Tuesday. Commuters can detour on Burnside.

