Hole in roadway on SE Stark Street.

GRESHAM, Ore. – Southeast Stark Street is closed from 202nd to 205th Avenues after a hole was discovered in the roadway.

The hole is about a foot across in a westbound lane.

Crews say there is a large natural gas line under the pavement, but it is not leaking.

Stark was closed between 202nd and 205th overnight was expected to remain closed into Tuesday. Commuters can detour on Burnside.

© 2017 KGW-TV