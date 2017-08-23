Hit-and-run driver asks cyclist to pay for damage, then flees

This photo from bicyclist Craig Spiezle shows a woman who allegedly struck him with her car, asked for $200 to pay for the damage to her vehicle and then drove off when he suggested she call police. Courtesy of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Washington man needs the public’s help tracking down the driver who injured him while he was on a special journey across the country.

“I'm disappointed to start off the ride like this,” said Craig Spiezle.

Spiezle is cycling from Oregon to Maine to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s in memory of his late father.

Portland to Portland - A Ride with Purpose

“Seeing a loved one go through that is a huge impact on your life,” he said.

Spiezle’s 3,800-mile ride started Sunday in Astoria. By Tuesday morning, the 60-year-old had reached Corbett. That's where he was clipped by a passing car.

“I shattered the passenger mirror,” he said. “The bike must’ve scraped down and put a crease in the side of the car.”

Spiezle says the driver stopped. She even helped him clean up the bruises on his arm and leg.

“Then she looked at her car and said she wanted $200.”

Spiezle suggested they call police to straighten things out, but the woman took off. Other cyclists managed to snap photos of the driver and her car before she bailed.

“Obviously accidents can happen and the good news is she stopped," he said. "But why did she take off?”

While Spiezle plans to use what happened as inspiration to pedal forward, he still wants the driver captured.

“We need to be held accountable and responsible for what we do,” he said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2017 KGW-TV