A 100-year-old Vale building was demolished on Monday after it partially collapsed due to heavy snow. (Photo: Angela Momofthree)

VALE, Ore. - A 100-year-old building was demolished on Tuesday after part of the building collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

A passerby noticed damage to the two-story building Monday morning, including cracked and bowing exterior walls, City Manager Lynn Findley told KTVB.

"The top of the building was leaning in and below the crack was leaning out ," said Findley. "It looked like it was growing and I was pretty sure that it was going to come down today. There was probably a lot of neat things in there but it was way too hazardous to get in there and see them."

As a safety precaution, the city closed the sidewalk around the building, which is located on the corner of Main Street and US 26. Then, just a few hours after the damage was first noticed, the second floor of the building collapsed.

"It just couldn't handle it any longer. When the building collapsed it shot brick through both lanes of traffic on A Street," said Findley.

Officials called in an excavator to take down the rest of building because it was a public hazard.

Findley said the building had been vacant for six or seven years and that it used to house a bar and grill called the Golden Slipper.

"Anyone that's been around Vale knows about the Slipper," Findley said. "When I was in high school I was a busboy in the steak house. There's been a lot of retirement parties that have gone on there, a lot of dances and it was just a great building. It's still a piece of history that this town has had for a lot of years and it's kind of sad to see it go."

He added that the building's owner disappeared years ago and officials had not been able to contact them.

Findley says the cleanup is the owner's responsibility and he hopes the town can rebuild.

"There's a lot of uses for the ground," Findley said. "It's a great piece of commercial real estate in the center of town so there's a lot of opportunities that could be done with it."

The collapse is the latest in the region, which has been inundated with heavy snowfall in recent weeks. Findley said Vale has had a number of collapses, including two potato cellars, and numerous carports, garages and sheds around town.

RELATED: Well-known Payette bar collapses under heavy snow

With about 32 inches of snow on the ground, the city has already spent over $100,000 for snow removal, and city leaders have had to dip into project funding and reserve and contingency accounts to cover the work.

Copyright 2016 KTVB