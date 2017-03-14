(Photo: ROD STEVENS, rodstevensmedia.com)

Search and rescue crews are heading to the Columbia River Gorge near the top of Multnomah Falls after a hiker slipped on snow and fell.

The hiker’s condition is unknown. The fall was reported just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The person was in a group of 12 hikers who apparently got lost between Multnomah and Wahkeena Falls, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews from the county’s Green Hornets search and rescue team are heading to the scene, along with the American Medical Response Reach and Treat Team.



