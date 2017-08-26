Hiker falls 150 feet in Columbia River Gorge, Life Flight called

Rope rescue at Elowah Falls in the Gorge after a hiker falls about 150 feet (Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

ELOWAH FALLS, Ore. – Crews on Saturday afternoon rescued a hiker who fell about 150 feet in the Columbia River Gorge.

The hiker fell at Elowah Falls, between Corbett and Cascade Locks along Interstate 84. It’s not clear when or how the hiker fell.

The hiker’s injuries are not yet known, although Life Flight was called to the scene.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Corbett Fire with the rope rescue.

Photos: Rope rescue at Elowah Falls

