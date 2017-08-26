Hiker falls 150 feet in Columbia River Gorge, Life Flight called

ELOWAH FALLS, Ore. – Crews on Saturday afternoon rescued a hiker who fell about 150 feet in the Columbia River Gorge.
The hiker fell at Elowah Falls, between Corbett and Cascade Locks along Interstate 84. It’s not clear when or how the hiker fell.
The hiker’s injuries are not yet known, although Life Flight was called to the scene.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Corbett Fire with the rope rescue.
Photos: Rope rescue at Elowah Falls
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs