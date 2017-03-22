KGW
Highway 26 carjacking suspect taken into custody

Carjacking on Highway 26

KGW 3:50 PM. PDT March 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was accused of carjacking a vehicle on Highway 26 about 11 miles northwest of Beaverton.

Portland police received a report that a man was yelling and throwing objects at cars from the side of Highway 26 near Canyon Tunnel. Officers responded and learned the suspect had climbed into a stopped truck, which drove away west on Highway 26.

The driver got out of the truck at Highway 26 and 185th Avenue. He was uninjured and told police the suspect had forced him to drive.

Washington County and Beaverton police joined the chase and officers were able to stop the truck at Highway 26 and Jackson School Road and take the suspect into custody.

