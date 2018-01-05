High school cancels class so police officers have places to park during slain deputy's funeral

(Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - It was a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, but one that certainly won’t go unnoticed.

A school spokesperson says Valor Christian High School canceled class on Friday so that the hundreds of police officers and other members of law enforcement who came to Highlands Ranch for fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish’s funeral would have a place to park.

Their law enforcement vehicles formed a line of more than a mile and a half during Friday’s funeral procession from Castle Rock to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch.

Hundreds of police officers stood on the side of Interstate 25 to salute a man many of them had never met, and to remember the life of the 29-year-old husband and father of two.

The usually busy interstate was closed in honor of Parrish, who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

The outpouring of support easily filled up the parking lot at Cherry Hills Community Church, and that’s where Valor Christian came in.

Other members of the community also paid their respects to Parrish, standing on the side of the road to salute him as the long procession drove by, honoring the end of his watch.

