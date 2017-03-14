Here are Oregon's top 25 private high schools

school-desk-student-2 (Photo: KGW)

Most people who've spent any time in downtown Portland have long coexisted with the St. Mary's Academy students who regularly traverse city streets.

If you read the sports pages, there's no getting away from the exploits of Jesuit High School, which regularly dominates many fields of play.

And if you ever hit Mall 205 or travel east of 82nd Avenue toward Gresham, you've likely encountered the sprawling Portland Adventist Academy.

Some might wonder: How do all these esteemed private high schools stack up to each other?

The Pittsburgh-based researcher Niche, which collects educational data of all stripes, has an answer. The company assigned ratings to private high schools based on several metrics and derived national and state rankings that paint a compelling picture.

The highest-ranked high school in Oregon landed at No. 72 overall while the second-highest ranked school in the state landed just outside the top 100, at No. 104.

Of the 25 schools on this list, the No. 25 institution garnered mostly "B's," with a couple of "C's." In contrast, the lowest-scoring school among the 34 Oregon institutions rated by Niche, City Christian Schools of Portland, rated an "A" in diversity but, otherwise, all "C's," for an overall "C" grade.

The top school on the list nearly ran the tables, with "A-plusses" in all but one category.

All told, Portland landed 10 schools on the state's Top 25 list. Schools from the Portland suburbs hold seven of the spots while institutions from the city's exurbs hold three.

The scores are derived from six factors:

The composite SAT/ACT score, self-reported from the schools, which accounts for 30 percent of the overall score.

The "top colleges score," or an average tally assigned to colleges in which students are either most interested in attending or go on to attend. The self-reported figure accounts for 25 percent of the overall score.

A "college enrollment" score that determines the percentage of seniors who go on to attend four-year colleges. The figure, collected from the National Center for Education Statistics, comprises 15 percent of the overall score.

A "culture and diversity" grade based on racial diversity and survey responses collected from students and parents. on school culture and diversity from students and parents. Niche itself collects the numbers, which account for 10 percent of the overall score.

"Parent/student surveys on overall experience," collected from Niche questionnaires. The amount contributes to 10 percent of the overall score.

Student-teacher ratios, measure in terms of full-time teachers. The numbers collected from the National Center for Education Statistics account for 10 percent of the schools' overall scores.

