Heavy winds causing outages; I-5 closed in Albany

A tree is down at 60th and Woodstock in Portland. (KGW) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Heavy winds have led to sweeping power outages in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings and advisories for Southern Oregon to the Oregon Coast and Portland.

Pacific Power reported over 90,000 customers without power in Southern Oregon.

Portland General Electric reports about 30,000 customers without power in the greater Portland area. Go here for PGE outage information.

Interstate 5 in Albany is closed in both directions because of power lines down. A detour has been established but motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no timeline for reopening the freeway.

MAX trains are running at slower speeds because of the wind. Shuttles are serving Red and Blue lines at Sunset Transit Center.

MAX Blue and Red lines disrupted at Sunset TC due to downed trees. Shuttle buses serving stations between Hatfield and Washington Park. — TriMet (@trimet) April 7, 2017

