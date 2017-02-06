Heavy rain, landslides block Portland-area highways

A landslide shut down Oregon 224 between Tong Road and 232nd Drive. (KGW) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A landslide on U.S. 26 severely slowed the west side commute Monday morning. A second shut down Oregon 224 in Clackamas County.

The slide on inbound Highway 26 was just east of the zoo exit and closed the right lane, turning a 20-minute commute from Murray Boulevard to downtown Portland into 90 minute crawl. All lanes were reopened about 10 a.m.

It's still a 5-mph ride or less from Murray to downtown #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/7gTr8gVUVC — Chris McGinness (@McGinnessPDX) February 6, 2017

A cliff abutting Oregon 224 between Tong Road and 232nd Drive collapsed, shutting down both lanes and requiring detours for the road to Damascus and Estacada.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has not released a time frame for reopening the highway.

Not just major thoroughfares were affected. KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino shot this video of a slide on Mount Adams Drive in Southwest Portland.

