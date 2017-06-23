Heat records in jeopardy during sizzling weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – Get ready for a hot weekend.

We could be in for record-setting temperatures in the Portland area during a three-day heat blast starting Friday afternoon.

KGW Meteorologist Chris McGinness said Friday’s high temperature will likely exceed 90 degrees, but that's just the warm-up.

Temperatures could reach triple digits on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's record-high temperature is 96 degrees; Sunday's is 101 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

“Hot weather fills the Gorge, and pushes all the way to the Coast Friday and Saturday, before an onshore breeze kicks in and cools off the beaches,” said McGinness. “We'll have to wait until Monday for that cooler air to reach the valley.”

Kickoff for the Portland Timbers home game against the Seattle Sounders was moved from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night due to heat concerns, but temperatures will be near 90 degrees at the 7:30 p.m. kickoff, McGinness said.

KGW Weather Forecast

Tips to stay cool

Cooling centers open this weekend

Multnomah County cooling centers will open Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE MLK Jr. Blvd., Portland, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Transportation to cooling centers can be arranged by calling Ride Connection at 503-226-0700.

Salem announced the following cooling center locations:

Main Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty Street SE, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

West Salem Library, 395 Glen Creek Road NW, Friday and Saturday Noon - 6 p.m., closed Sunday

Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road NE, Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., closed Sunday

Keeping pets cool

The Oregon Humane society is warning pet owners about the dangerous heat this weekend. Here are some tips to keep your animals safe:

Keep your pets inside with plenty of water. Give outside pets lots of shade and plenty of water to drink if it is not possible to bring them indoors.

Don’t leave your pet alone in the car. The inside of a car heats up to dangerous temperatures in minutes. On an 85-degree day, a car’s interior temperature can climb to 120 degrees in 20 minutes, even with the windows slightly open.

Don’t walk, jog or play fetch with your dog during the heat of the day. Instead, walk and play with your pets in the cool of the evening or in the morning.

Don’t let your dog ride in an uncovered pickup bed during the heat of the day. The sun heats up the metal truck bed and can burn a pet’s paw pads.

Symptoms of heatstroke could include restlessness, excessive thirst, heavy panting, lethargy, lack of appetite, dark red tongue or gums, vomiting and lack of coordination. Contact your veterinarian if your pet exhibits these symptoms.

If your pet is overcome by heat exhaustion, immediately immerse or spray the animal with cool running water (avoid cold water as that could cause shock) and continue until the body temperature lowers.

© 2017 KGW-TV