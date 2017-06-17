Health advisory lifted from Detroit Lake

Detroit Lake as seen from the N. Santiam Highway bridge in Detroit, Ore., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo: ANNA REED / Statesman Journal)

State health officials have lifted a health advisory on Detroit Lake as levels of blue-green algae toxins have decreased.

Still, officials from the Oregon Health Authority recommend that visitors to the lake be cautious with pets, because they are susceptible to much lower levels of the toxin than humans.

The toxic bloom was located in the Heater Creek arm of the reservoir when testing was conducted on May 31. Exposure to toxins can produce a variety of symptoms including numbness, tingling and dizziness that can lead to difficulty breathing or heart problems, and require immediate medical attention, OHA said in a news release.

