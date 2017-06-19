Top Stories: Noon 6-19-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Watch: The Slants perform on Portland Today
-
Two people shot and killed in Salem
-
Top Stories: Sunrise 6-19-17
-
Portland addresses 'derelict RVs'
-
Teen with autism claims discrimination
-
Iranian sisters reunited for PSU graduation
-
Campers cleared from embattled ODOT land
-
Report of body found in Lacamas Lake
-
One dead in Gresham apartment fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Strange glowing sea creatures filling Oregon Coast watersJun 19, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Tigard teen drowns in Little North Santiam River near MehamaJun 18, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's systemJun 19, 2017, 9:16 a.m.