Top stories 5pm 7-9-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kyron Horman-related search in West Hills on Sunday
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Car smashes into home, no serious injuries
-
Grant's Getaways: Oregon Treasures
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
New downtown swimming beach about to open
-
Two cougar sightings in Tigard
-
Illegal RV with wanted campers hasn't moved
-
'They're back!'; campers return to ODOT land
-
Casino winners have to pay taxpayers back
More Stories
-
Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about ClintonJul. 9, 2017, 3:23 p.m.
-
Sunday's search in West Hills connected to Kyron…Jul. 7, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Dry Creek fire in Washington grows to 350 acresJul. 9, 2017, 11:35 a.m.