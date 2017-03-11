Top Stories: 5 p.m 3-11-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Four-car crash in downtown Portland
-
Woman hit by car in Northeast Portland
-
Police: Man attacks Al Aqsa worker with pipe
-
$100 bills found in book by Portland author
-
Police suspect 15-year-old boy in shooting
-
Day 4 of search for missing skier
-
Deadly hit-and-run suspect turns himself in
-
Start now to adjust for Spring forward
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 3-11-17
More Stories
-
Search for missing skier on Mt. Hood transitions to…Mar. 8, 2017, 8:58 a.m.
-
Teen charged with murder in fatal McMinnville shootingMar. 8, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
Report: Ducks' Boucher out for rest of season with torn ACLMar 11, 2017, 5:51 p.m.