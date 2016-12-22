Top Stories: 4pm 12-22-16

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man arrested for flashing travelers at PDX
-
Portland man to fight deportation efforts
-
Suspect in road rage shooting pleads not guilty
-
Commissioners vote to make Multnomah a sanctuary county
-
Man found dead near Mill Plain and I-205
-
More brides come forward upset with bridal shop owner
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 12-22-16
-
Police need help in Gresham stabbing death
More Stories
-
Most-read weird Portland stories of 2016Dec 22, 2016, 4:57 p.m.
-
Women critically hurt after passenger's husband runs…Dec 22, 2016, 6:26 p.m.
-
Army deserter wanted for wife's murder may be in OregonDec 22, 2016, 1:55 p.m.