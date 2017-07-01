Top Stories: 11 p.m. 7-1-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media
-
Demonstrators clash on Portland waterfront
-
Man climbing power pole electrocuted in SE Portland
-
Local Iraq veteran detained, may be deported
-
Doctor warns moms on encapsulating placenta
-
Columbia Blvd. crash kills two, injures two
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
-
No fireworks allowed in Vancouver
-
Local family asking people to be careful around fireworks after injury
-
Blues Fest to benefit Oregon Food Bank
More Stories
-
Police: Hit-and-run seriously injures man exiting parked carJul. 1, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
Woman shot in Southeast Portland drive-byJul. 1, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington arrested for…Jul. 1, 2017, 12:11 p.m.