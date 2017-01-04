Top Stories: 11 p.m. 1-4-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-4-17
-
One person found dead in Hubbard house fire
-
Investigators being looking for Hubbard fire victims
-
Tree falls on home, girl, 8, killed
-
Husband shoots wife in the face with gun
-
Hotel Alder fire
-
KGW Noon forecast 1-4-17
-
Emergency rooms slammed with flu patients
-
Frigid nights for the homeless
More Stories
-
ODOT sweeps illegal homeless camp during extreme…Jan. 4, 2017, 11:46 p.m.
-
Deputies: Fatal Hubbard house fire was intentionally…Jan. 3, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
Chilly, clear days ahead before snow, freezing rain…Dec 29, 2016, 7:16 a.m.