Top Stories: 11 p.m 1-30-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Protests at Portland International Airport
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-30-17
-
Multnomah County investigating ICE reports
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Protest brings both sides to Portland
-
Protest at PDX over immigrant ban
-
KGW Noon forecast 1-30-17
-
HPV can lead to cancer in men, too
-
Immigration rally begins in downtown Portland
-
Syrians in Portland worry about what's ahead
More Stories
-
Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over…Jan 30, 2017, 4:11 p.m.
-
Trump immigration order sows fear in area Muslim communitiesJan 30, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
-
Snow possible in Portland later this weekJan 30, 2017, 7:48 a.m.