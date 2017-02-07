Hazell Dell church rebuilds after arson

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Euthanasia drug found in dog food sold in Washington
-
Landslide shuts down Highway 224, takes out backyard
-
Beaverton Bakery reopens after rats, flood
-
PDX bans large protests inside terminal
-
Reed College student in ICU after fire
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 2-7-17
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Iraqi refugee family arrives at PDX
-
Astoria gets 2-5 inches of snow
-
Pence breaks Senate tie on DeVos nomination
More Stories
-
Woman found dead in Newberg house fireFeb. 7, 2017, 11:14 a.m.
-
Pence breaks tie to make DeVos Secretary of EducationFeb. 6, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
-
Euthanasia drug found in dog food prompts recallFeb. 6, 2017, 8:51 p.m.